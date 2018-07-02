Man accused of robbing store, attempting to rape clerk arrested

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a Kentucky man accused of robbing a store, holding a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her.

Campbellsville Police tracked down Michael Adams, 50, who is accused in that vicious attack over the weekend.

Adams is charged with robbery and rape.

Police said he held the clerk at Trendsetters Consignment at gunpoint and attempted to rape her.

Investigators believe Adams stole cash before running away.

