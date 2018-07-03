State police ask for public's help to solve bank robbery case

Two men robbed a bank in Grayson County on Monday afternoon and got away, police said. Anyone with information should call the Kentucky State Police.More >>
It's been three years since Crystal Rogers disappeared. Police and family assume the mother of five is dead, but her body has never been found and no one's ever been charged.More >>
Police arrested a Kentucky man accused of robbing a store, holding a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her.More >>
The crash was reported on US 42 near Bridgepointe Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. Monday, according to MetroSafe.More >>
Jeffersontown Police are investigating a theft at Craig and Landreth on Hurstbourne Parkway. It's located just off Interstate 64.More >>
