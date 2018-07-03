State police ask for public's help to solve bank robbery case

Troopers said this car was driven by the suspects as they fled the scene. (Source: Kentucky State Police)

BIG CLIFTY, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Grayson County.

It happened Monday, July 2 just after noon at the Wilson and Muir Bank. That's in the 9700 block of Elizabethtown Road in Big Clifty.

Troopers said two male suspects rushed into the bank, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The men received an undisclosed amount of money before running out of the bank and fleeing the scene in a blue, newer model sedan that police believe is a Nissan. The photo attached to this story is a picture of the car in question.

Troopers said the men drove off traveling north on Hardin Springs Road.

Anyone with information about the crime, who the suspects are or where they are, should call the Kentucky State Police at 270-766-5078.

