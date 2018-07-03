Amazon Prime Day is expanded this year

This year, an expanded Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 16 and will last for 36 hours. (Source: amazon.com)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - When is a day longer than 24 hours? When it's Amazon Prime Day.

This year, an expanded Amazon Prime Day will take place on July 16 and will last for 36 hours. That's six hours longer than last year.

Amazon Prime will cost you $119 per year, which is up 20 percent from 2017.

Last year's Prime Day was the largest sales day ever for the company, with tens of millions of purchases made.

There are more than 100 million Prime members.

