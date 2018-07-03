The Latest: Lopez breaks consecutive Slam appearance record - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Lopez breaks consecutive Slam appearance record

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon: (all times local):

12:25 p.m.

As he began his Wimbledon campaign early on Day 2, Feliciano Lopez made history just by taking to the court.

The 36-year-old Spaniard broke Roger Federer's record by appearing in a 66th consecutive Grand Slam singles tournament, continuing a run that started at the 2002 French Open.

Lopez, who has reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals on three occasions, took the first set 6-3 against Federico Delbonis of Argentina on Court 7.

The winner faces a potential second-round meeting with fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro, who is also a set up, against Peter Gojowczyk on No. 3 Court.

___

11:40 a.m.

Play is under way on Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Last year's semifinalist, Johanna Konta, is the early center of attention as the home player attempts to put a disappointing first half of the year behind her in an opening-round matchup with Natalia Vikhlyantseva of Russia on No. 2 Court.

Juan Martin del Potro, a 2013 semifinalist, has also begun his campaign on No. 3 Court. The fifth-seeded Argentine faces Peter Gojowczyk of Germany.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza will open play on Centre Court at 1 p.m. when she takes on British wild card Naomi Broady.

___

11:20 a.m.

Garbine Muguruza will begin the defense of her Wimbledon title in perfect conditions on the second day of play at the All England Club.

There will be added intrigue as the No. 3-seeded Spaniard opens proceedings on Centre Court against British wild card Naomi Broady. Muguruza defeated Venus Williams in the 2017 final to claim her first Wimbledon crown.

Also in action is top-seeded Simona Halep, who is looking to build on winning her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris last month as she faces Kurumi Nara of Japan.

The Roland Garros men's winner is also playing: Two-time champion Rafael Nadal begins his quest for a first Wimbledon title since 2010 against Dudi Sela of Israel.

Three-time winner Novak Djokovic faces U.S. player Tennys Sandgren on No. 1 Court as the Serb looks for his first title anywhere in more than a year.

With the sun out in London, there's little chance of a rain delay, with the forecast predicting temperatures of up 81 degrees (27 C).

___

