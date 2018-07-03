A manager told an employee with a child on life support, 'If you can't come to work, that's you quitting'

ALBION, MI (RNN) - A gas station manager was fired after her interaction with an employee facing a family medical emergency caught the attention of people on Facebook.

Crystal Reynolds Fisher's 18-year-old son, Jason, is on life support with a fever in Ann Arbor, MI, she told WWMT. She said doctors suspect he may be suffering from cellulitis sepsis (commonly known as blood poisoning), but they aren't sure.

Fisher posted the texts from her boss on Saturday with the explanation, "So my son is on life support and I tell my boss 48 hours before I am to work again that I will not be able to work until my son is off life support and this is what she tells me!"

The texts includes her boss telling her, "This isn't how we do things, so I accept that you're quitting."

Fisher responded, "Ok so how do we do things when my child is on life support? I never said I was quitting so I take it ur firing me?"

The manager replied, "If you can't come to work that's you quitting. ... I will not get into with you on here but I've been more than accommodating during this allowing schedule changes and such. There is no reason you can't work and I will not tolerate drama. End of conversation."

She added later on, "We don't just get to come and go as we please at Folk Oil."

Her post was shared nearly 70,000 times since Saturday.

The personnel situation caught the attention of Folk Oil, who took swift action, announcing Monday that the manager no longer works for the company.

"We investigated and have found that the situation was handled improperly and without the compassion that we value as a company," the company said. "For that, we are very sorry."

They also reassured the employee that she "will be able to take all the time off that she needs during this difficult period."

In most circumstances, people who face family medical emergencies can take time off work under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Fisher set up a GoFundMe account to pay for gas for the drive to and from the hospital.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.