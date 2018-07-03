19-year-old drowns in Rough River Lake

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY (WAVE) – A 19-year-old drowned in a Kentucky lake.

According to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife officials, Bryan Sadler, of Fall of Rough, swam about 200 yards across Rough River Lake and was on the way back to the beach area when he began to struggle on Monday.

Officials said a friend swam to help him, but too many boats were continuing to travel in the area and Sadler was pulled under the water.

Divers were requested around 5:15 p.m. They found Sadler's body a little more than an hour later.

Officials sometimes refer to drowning as a silent danger because people may not realize what is happening. Warning signs include gasping for air, bobbing up and down, spreading arms out to the sides and floating face-down.

