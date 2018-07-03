Nigeria captain hid dad's abduction, played World Cup match - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Nigeria captain hid dad's abduction, played World Cup match

(AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 26, 2018, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel controls the ball during the Group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan, File). FILE - In this file photo from June 26, 2018, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel controls the ball during the Group D match between Argentina and Nigeria, at the World Cup in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday,
(AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel waves to his team's supporters after their 2-0 win in Group D over Iceland at the World Cup in Volgograd, Russia. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic, File). FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel waves to his team's supporters after their 2-0 win in Group D over Iceland at the World Cup in Volgograd, Russia.

By GERALD IMRAY
AP Sports Writer

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, Russia (AP) - Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel says he was told four hours before his country's crucial World Cup game against Argentina that his father had been kidnapped back home and would be shot if the player reported it to authorities.

Mikel said in a statement on Tuesday from his management company that he hid the news from his teammates and coaches in Russia and "had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first."

Nigeria lost last week's game in St. Petersburg 2-1 after a late Argentina goal and was eliminated from the World Cup.

Mikel's father, Michael Mikel, was freed by Nigerian police in the southeastern state of Enugu on Monday.

John Obi Mikel says he learned of his dad's kidnapping through a telephone call just before the Argentina game, but didn't tell anyone because he didn't want it to be a distraction for the team.

It's the second time his father has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:23:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:54:12 GMT
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>

  • Water main break floods downtown Philly streets

    Water main break floods downtown Philly streets

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:43:41 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:54:09 GMT
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>

  • Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

    Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

    Monday, July 2 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-07-02 22:21:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:45:55 GMT
    A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.More >>
    A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly