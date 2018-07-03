UEFA to review investigation of Paris Saint-Germain finances - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

UEFA to review investigation of Paris Saint-Germain finances

(AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar walks on the pitch during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Andre Penner). Brazil's Neymar walks on the pitch during the round of 16 match between Brazil and Mexico at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena, in Samara, Russia, Monday, July 2, 2018.

NYON, Switzerland (AP) - UEFA will re-examine an investigation into Paris Saint-Germain's finances which was closed last month.

UEFA says judges on its club finance monitoring panel will review a decision by investigators that PSG's accounts to June 2017 complied with "Financial Fair Play" rules.

The rules oversee spending on transfers and wages by all clubs which qualify for the Champions League and Europa League. UEFA can exclude clubs in serious cases.

The review adds pressure on the French champions which UEFA asked last month to raise cash selling players before its latest financial year closed last weekend.

PSG then sold midfielder Javier Pastore to Roma last week for 24.5 million euros ($28.6 million) to help balance accounts made lopsided by the world-record deal to buy Neymar from Barcelona last August.

UEFA investigators also said Qatar-owned PSG overstated the market value of sponsor deals from the emirate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Guatemalan mom arrives at NYC agency to see her children

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-07-03 13:23:57 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:54:12 GMT
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>
    A Guatemalan mother who said being separated from her three children at the U.S.-Mexico border was the worst thing that's ever happened to her is at a New York City social services center to reunite with them.More >>

  • Water main break floods downtown Philly streets

    Water main break floods downtown Philly streets

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:43 AM EDT2018-07-03 10:43:41 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:54 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:54:09 GMT
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>
    A large water main break is flooding a number of streets in downtown Philadelphia.More >>

  • Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

    Margarita-loving bear takes a dip in a California hot tub

    Monday, July 2 2018 6:21 PM EDT2018-07-02 22:21:56 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 10:45 AM EDT2018-07-03 14:45:55 GMT
    A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.More >>
    A bear with a taste for margaritas caused a stir in a California community when it took a dip in a bubbling hot tub.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly