Frankfort child dies after being found inside hot car

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - A death investigation is underway in Franklin County after a child was found late last week inside a hot car.

Calvin Hedges was discovered unresponsive on June 28. He was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m. by the Franklin County Coroner.

Frankfort police and the coroner's office are investigating the boy's death.

