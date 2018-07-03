Fight over relationship possibly led to deadly stabbing - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fight over relationship possibly led to deadly stabbing

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Posted by Evan Gorman, Reporter
George Burchett. (Source: Facebook) George Burchett. (Source: Facebook)
Christopher Johnston, 23. (Source: Webster Co. Jail) Christopher Johnston, 23. (Source: Webster Co. Jail)
Police say it appened near Lisman Mount Myria Road, which is near the intersection of KY-270 and KY-874 (WFIE) Police say it appened near Lisman Mount Myria Road, which is near the intersection of KY-270 and KY-874 (WFIE)
WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) -

A 23-year-old man has been arrested after police were called to a rural area in Webster County late Monday evening.

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Webster County deputies were notified of a stabbing that happened along Lisman Mount Myria Road where two men met. This is near the intersection of KY-270 and KY-874. 

Based on their initial investigation, KSP thinks George Burchett, 26-years-old, of Sebree, Kentucky, was stabbed multiple times.

Burchett was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Christopher Johnston, 23-years-old, of Dawson Springs, was arrested for murder by authorities and taken to the Webster County Jail.

Sources tell 14 News the two men were working at Dotiki Mine and the fight was centered around a relationship.

"I understand people have stress points, but if they could just take a step back and take a breather, you know, and not wreck lives, it's just so unfortunate, because it's just not those two, it's their families," neighbor Tina Willis said.

The investigation was turned over to KSP, but investigators tell us they do not believe anyone else was involved.

