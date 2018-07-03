Shelby County gas station employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A food service worker in Shelby County has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

The employee cooked or handled food at Huck’s gas station, located in Simpsonville, while ill between June 2 and June 22, according to North Central Health Department spokesman Tony Millet.

Anyone who consumed food or drinks during those dates is advised to do the following:

1. Monitor their health for symptoms of Hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after last time eating at Huck’s.

2. Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.

3. Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.

The symptoms of hepatitis A include:

Fever

Fatigue

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Clay-colored stools

Joint pain

Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Anyone who may have been exposed should visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav for more information.

The North Central District is recommending anyone who consumed food or drinks between June 19 and June 22 to get a Hepatitis A vaccine. Officials said the vaccine must be received by July 6 to prevent the illness.

