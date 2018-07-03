Shelby County gas station employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Shelby County gas station employee diagnosed with Hepatitis A

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Hepatitis A vaccines (Source: WAVE 3 News) Hepatitis A vaccines (Source: WAVE 3 News)

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A food service worker in Shelby County has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

The employee cooked or handled food at Huck’s gas station, located in Simpsonville, while ill between June 2 and June 22, according to North Central Health Department spokesman Tony Millet.

>> LIST: WAVE Country businesses affected by Hepatitis A

Anyone who consumed food or drinks during those dates is advised to do the following:

1. Monitor their health for symptoms of Hepatitis A infection up to 50 days after last time eating at Huck’s.

2. Wash their hands with soap and warm water frequently and thoroughly, especially after using the bathroom and before preparing food.

3. Stay at home and contact their healthcare provider immediately if symptoms of hepatitis A infection develop.

The symptoms of hepatitis A include:

  • Fever
  • Fatigue
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Abdominal pain
  • Dark urine
  • Clay-colored stools
  • Joint pain
  • Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Anyone who may have been exposed should visit www.cdc.gov/hepatitis/hav for more information. 

The North Central District is recommending anyone who consumed food or drinks between June 19 and June 22 to get a Hepatitis A vaccine. Officials said the vaccine must be received by July 6 to prevent the illness.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly