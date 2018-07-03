Cruise ship crew member falls overboard, is rescued day later by - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Cruise ship crew member falls overboard, is rescued day later by another cruise ship

(RNN) –  A missing crew member from Norwegian Cruise Line was rescued after spending nearly a day floating in the Gulf of Mexico just north of Cuba.

The 33-year-old was seen going overboard from the Norwegian Getaway about 28 miles northwest of Pinar del Rio, Cuba, on Saturday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard plane searched the area, but couldn't pinpoint the man, but another cruise ship did – the Carnival Glory. The rescue took place 21 miles north of Cuba on Sunday.

“This is nothing short of miraculous,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy. “Kudos to the Carnival Glory team for this amazing effort to rescue a fellow seafarer.”

The Carnival ship was on its way to Cozumel, Mexico when a hotel steward spotted a person in the water, according to Carnival. The bridge officers turned the ship around and deployed a lifeboat to retrieve the man.

The crew member is in stable condition, the Coast Guard said.

