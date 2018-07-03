The Secret Service is warning July 4 holiday travelers about card skimmers

Secret Service agents across the country are taking a stand against gas pump skimming before the upcoming 4th of July travel, estimated to be the most traveled July 4th in history. (Source: U.S. Secret Service/Twitter)

The U.S. Secret Service is issuing a warning to all Americans on card skimmers before they embark on any journeys this July 4 holiday.

In a release issued on July 3, the Secret Service says they are acting in part with a national initiative to "locate and recover credit card skimming devices from" gas stations before the holiday.

The Secret Service is acting on a successful attack on card skimmers from the 2018 Memorial Day holiday weekend.

They say that current operations are happening in 21 states and involve 36 Secret Service field offices where agents will inspect pumps for the illegal devices.

"AAA is estimating this coming holiday week will be the busiest Fourth of July travel period in history with estimates of more than 44 million Americans hitting the road," a release said. "The U.S. Secret Service led a hugely successful campaign to counter skimming operations around the country prior to the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend. The nationwide event led to the recovery of more than 70 skimmers."

Secret Service agents across the country are taking a stand against gas pump skimming before the upcoming 4th of July travel, estimated to be the most traveled July 4th in history. Read about our efforts: https://t.co/RN5H6b31XT pic.twitter.com/N4SlG7fCWc — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) July 3, 2018

The search to obtain skimmers will help combat financial crimes like credit card fraud, which the Secret Service reminds folks is a federal offense carrying stiff fines and long prison sentences.

The Secret Service has a number of resources for consumers who would like to report credit card fraud or protect themselves can be found here. Select the “About” tab, FAQs, and scroll down to “Protecting Yourself” or click here.

You can read the full release here.

Copyright 2018 WIS. All rights reserved.