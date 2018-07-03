Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of woman

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Authorities in Franklin County have identified a woman who was shot to death this morning and released information about a man being sought in connection with the shooting.

Franklin County Coroner William Harrod says Elizabeth Smith, 39, of Frankfort, was pronounced dead around 7:50 a.m. A preliminary examination indicates Smith died from a gunshot wound.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for Derek Garten, 38, as a person of interest in Smith's death.

Garten, who is also wanted on a terroristic threatening charge, stands 6'0" tall and has brown hair. When last seen, Garten was driving a 1997 Toyota 4 Runner with Kentucky license plate 052-XRV. The SUV has gray/black primer.

