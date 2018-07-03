Former UK stars heavily involved in NBA free agency action

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - LeBron is taking his talents to Los Angeles, but the pieces moving around him have bluegrass ties.

Shortly after signing James, the Lakers started making moves, involving several former Kentucky Wildcat stars.

On the same day as the James acquisition, LA renounced former wildcat, Julius Randle, making him an unrestricted free agent. Randle signed a deal to join the New Orleans Pelicans, freeing up former UK center DeMarcus Cousins.

The Lakers also signed Kentucky star and Eastern High graduate Rajon Rondo to a one-year, $9 million deal.

More than one California team is eyeing Cats as they move the pieces for the upcoming season. Golden State signed Cousins to a one-year. $5.3 million contract.

