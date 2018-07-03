Fan detained at World Cup after statue vandalized - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Fan detained at World Cup after statue vandalized

MOSCOW (AP) - Moscow police said they have detained a person after a statue was vandalized at the stadium where England played Colombia at the World Cup.

Russian social media users posted a picture of the statue of former Spartak Moscow player Fyodor Cherenkov, who died in 2014, with the word "England" inscribed in red across the chest.

Police said that an investigation is underway and "as a result of the measures taken by police, the individual who committed this act has been identified and detained."

Police did not identify the suspect, or specify a nationality.

The police statement was released at almost the exact moment England beat Colombia in a penalty shootout, indicating the person who was detained didn't get to watch the match.

The vandalism prompted a storm of criticism of English fans on Russian social networks, with users calling them poor guests at Russia's World Cup.

Cherenkov is not well known outside Russia, but remains a hero to Spartak fans after winning three Soviet titles and one Russian title with the club. When he died in 2014 aged 55, reportedly of a brain tumor, thousands of fans attended his funeral.

___

More AP World Cup coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/WorldCup

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii bans sale of sunscreens with coral-harming chemicals

    Hawaii bans sale of sunscreens with coral-harming chemicals

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 7:07 PM EDT2018-07-03 23:07:05 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 8:22 PM EDT2018-07-04 00:22:07 GMT
    Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation that will ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals believed to harm coral reefs.More >>
    Hawaii Gov. David Ige has signed legislation that will ban the sale of sunscreens containing two chemicals believed to harm coral reefs.More >>

  • Records: Police guarded Vegas showroom after Oct. 1 attack

    Records: Police guarded Vegas showroom after Oct. 1 attack

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 5:42 PM EDT2018-07-03 21:42:11 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 00:20:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE- In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, FBI agents walk on the roof of boxes inside the concert grounds where a mass shooting occurred in Las Vegas. Police are set to release more information from the investigation into th...(AP Photo/John Locher, File). FILE- In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, FBI agents walk on the roof of boxes inside the concert grounds where a mass shooting occurred in Las Vegas. Police are set to release more information from the investigation into th...
    Newly released video shows a Las Vegas officer ducking gunfire and then teaming up with other authorities to rush a high-rise hotel where a gunman was spraying bullets onto a concert below.More >>
    Newly released video shows a Las Vegas officer ducking gunfire and then teaming up with other authorities to rush a high-rise hotel where a gunman was spraying bullets onto a concert below.More >>

  • Wildfire destroys over 100 Colorado homes ahead of holiday

    Wildfire destroys over 100 Colorado homes ahead of holiday

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 4:43 PM EDT2018-07-03 20:43:17 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 8:20 PM EDT2018-07-04 00:20:06 GMT
    (Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...(Darren Lewis via AP). In this this photo taken Monday, July 2, 2018, and provided by Darren Lewis, a wildfire burns near Strawberry Reservoir, Utah. The fire is threatening a cabin that Lewis and his extended family planned to spend the Fourth of July...
    More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.More >>
    More than 100 homes in the Colorado mountains were destroyed by a growing wildfire, while threats and closures elsewhere in the U.S. West forced changes in Independence Day plans.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly