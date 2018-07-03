NFL confirms Edelman must serve 4-game suspension - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

NFL confirms Edelman must serve 4-game suspension

By The Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman will miss the first four games of the 2018 season for violating NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances.

NFL officials confirmed Tuesday that Edelman would be suspended without pay for the Patriots' first four regular-season games. ESPN had reported last month that Edelman was facing a four-game suspension.

Edelman, 32, missed the 2017 season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. He had 98 receptions in 2016, the third time in a four-year stretch that he caught over 90 passes.

Edelman will miss a home game against Houston, trips to Jacksonville and Detroit, plus a home game against Miami.

He will be eligible to return to the Patriots' active roster on Oct. 1, enabling him to make his 2018 debut Oct. 4 against Indianapolis.

___

More AP NFL: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Social issues roiling US weigh heavy on Independence Day

    Social issues roiling US weigh heavy on Independence Day

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:27 PM EDT2018-07-03 22:27:16 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:46 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:46:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...(AP Photo/Jay Reeves). Floyd Champion, 77, counts money at his roadside produce stand in Alabaster, Ala., on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. A big fan of President Donald Trump, Champion said he plans to spend July 4 selling watermelons, tomatoes and other prod...
    Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.More >>
    Americans are reflecting on what Independence Day means as the country prepares to celebrate its 242nd birthday.More >>

  • Alan Diaz, AP photographer behind Elian image, dies at 71

    Alan Diaz, AP photographer behind Elian image, dies at 71

    Tuesday, July 3 2018 6:52 PM EDT2018-07-03 22:52:12 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:46 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:46:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Sept. 20, 2010 photo show Associated Press photographer Alan Diaz in Miami. Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, ...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Sept. 20, 2010 photo show Associated Press photographer Alan Diaz in Miami. Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, died Tuesday, July 3, 2018, ...
    Retired Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, has died.More >>
    Retired Associated Press photojournalist Alan Diaz, whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elian Gonzalez earned him the Pulitzer Prize, has died.More >>

  • Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

    Suspect wrote he aimed to kill everyone at Maryland newsroom

    Monday, July 2 2018 11:13 PM EDT2018-07-03 03:13:30 GMT
    Tuesday, July 3 2018 9:46 PM EDT2018-07-04 01:46:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). ADDS THE NAME OF THE WOMAN, LEFT - Carl Hiaasen, center, brother of Rob Hiaasen, one of the journalists killed in the shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper offices, is consoled by his sisters Barb, left, and Judy during...
    An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>
    An overflow crowd gathered at a Maryland nature center to remember Rob Hiaasen who was shot to death along with four colleagues at the Capital Gazette newspaper by a gunman in the newsroom.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly