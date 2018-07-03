Oldham Co. alleged thieves caught on video

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people accused of robbing a home in Oldham County were caught on tape taking items out of the house.

In the video posted to Facebook by the homeowner, two men can be seeing carrying a large, black chest out of the house and towards an open white pick-up truck.

The theft reportedly took place at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ City officials say homeless camp was 'cleaned' not 'cleared'

+ Man wanted for questioning in shooting death of woman

+ Frankfort child dies after being found inside hot car

Oldham County Police confirm they're aware of the situation and have taken a report.

Anyone with information is asked to call OCPD at (502) 222-1300.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.