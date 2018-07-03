Construction on St. Matthews bank reaches new heights

The bank is scheduled to open on November 1. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Construction on the Independence Bank reached new heights Tuesday, as the cupola was placed atop the building.

The 16,000 pound piece was added to the top of the bank's building, which sits at the corner of Shelbyville and Westport Roads.

The cupola was made by a company in Campbellsburg, Kentucky and was brought to Louisville by a team of five tractor-trailers. It took six hours to install on Tuesday morning.

Independence Bank's St. Matthews location is a replica of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed in Philadelphia in 1776.

"It's been a lot of fun to get to this point," Louis Straub, President of Independence Bank Louisville said. "The city of St. Matthews and the city of Louisville have worked with us, they've been great partners."

Indepedendence Bank will be open at this location on November 1.

