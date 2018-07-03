Woman killed in Meade County house fire

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the house fire. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

BRANDENBURG, KY (WAVE) - Investigators are working to determine what started a fire that killed a woman in Meade County.

The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Gaines Farm Road in Brandenburg.

Rebecca Parks, 66, was not able to get out in time.

Her husband managed to escape with just minor injuries.

No foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be performed on Parks.

