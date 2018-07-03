Former UofL basketball strength and conditioning coach joins ProFormance Fitness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A familiar face to many Cardinal fans, Ray Ganong recently retired from UofL, but announced a new venture just days later.

Ganong, the former strength and conditioning coach, spent several decades at UofL with coaches Howard Schnellenberger, Denny Crum and Rick Pitino.

He was known for his signature energetic antics at the end of the Cardinals bench, an energy he takes into his new position as Director of Sports Performance at ProFormance Fitness on River Road.

After news broke of his retirement, former cards had praise and fond memories to share of Coach Ganong.

"Coach Ray was the nicest guy I've ever met in my life," UofL guard Peyton Siva said. "He always had a smile on his face. Except right before a timeout, when he's very intense. He's very intense in the weight room. But he's meant so much, he's developed so many players over the years."

Former UofL star Russ Smith also said he hopes UofL honors Ganong in some way.

According to a release from ProFormance, Ganong will "create programs for athletes as well as the general population to help them achieve their full potential, which will include exercises and movements that develop good motor patterns, enhance performance, improve athleticism, and restore muscle imbalances."

