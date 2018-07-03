Crews fight New Albany house fire for hours

This picture was taken around 9:30 p.m., when the house reignited. (Source: Greg Schapker, WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in New Albany on Tuesday night.

Officials confirm a call came in shortly before 8:26 p.m. about a house fire in the 500 block of Fenwick Drive. That's off Green Valley Road near State Street.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the home. An hour later, flames shot from the home again when WAVE 3 News photographer Greg Schapker was on the scene.

It's believed everyone got out of the house.

New Albany Fire Department did ask for extra equipment because of the weather.

It's unknown what started the fire.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.