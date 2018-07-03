Crews respond to New Albany house fire

Fire crews responded to a house fire in New Albany on Tuesday night.More >>
The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on Gaines Farm Road in Brandenburg.More >>
Louisville Metro Council drafted an ordinance to give the homeless a 21 day notice if they have to leave a camp. In this case, the state owns the property, so it's not required, but the state agreed to follow the ordinance.More >>
Construction on the Independence Bank reached new heights Tuesday, as the cupola was placed atop the building.More >>
Two people accused of robbing a home in Oldham County were caught on tape taking items out of the house.More >>
