Crews respond to New Albany house fire

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - Fire crews responded to a house fire in New Albany on Tuesday night.

Officials confirm a call came in shortly before 8:26 p.m. of a house fire in the 500 block of Fenwick Drive.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, crews found a working house fire.

It's believed everyone got out of the house.

New Albany Fire Department did ask for extra equipment because of the weather. It's unknown what started the fire.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.