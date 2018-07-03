Former LMDC officer who fired his weapon at Highlands Kroger cleared of criminal charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A former Metro Corrections officer who fired his gun at a busy Kroger store was cleared of charges Tuesday.

John Thomas, who became an LMDC officer six months before the incident last October, was fired from his job.

LMPD's Public Integrity Unit investigated the shooting that took place at the Kroger store in the Highlands neighborhood. Thomas claimed his weapon accidentally went off while he was confronting alleged shoplifters in the parking lot.

Thomas originally claimed the alleged shoplifters drove toward him, adding that the couple he said was stealing from Kroger placed a child in the car before Thomas fired his weapon. The investigation revealed the car was not coming at Thomas.

"There were some inconsistencies with what I was told at the scene," Tracy Dotson, FOP Lodge 77 President, said.

Dotson was one of the first people to hear Thomas' account. Thomas said he told a security guard about the shoplifters, and followed the couple out of the store. He confronted them in the parking lot and said the car came at him when his gun accidentally went off.

"There are two people that you are always honest with and that's your doctor and your lawyer," Dotson said.

The LMPD investigation found that Thomas stuck with his story until he was shown surveillance video of the incident. The video showed a white sedan driving away from Thomas as he pointed his gun at the car, just before it fired a shot.

LMPD policy allows for deadly force if an officer believes he is in danger, which in this case Thomas said at the time that he felt he was.

"Sometimes youth and inexperience combine to create less ideal situations," Dotson said.

The suspected shoplifters never were found by police, and their side of the story was never documented. The store surveillance video has not been released.

