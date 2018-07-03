Hoosiers celebrate Fourth of July early in New Albany

Holiday revelers on both sides of the river celebrated July 4th a little early Tuesday night. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - There were shows of patriotism across WAVE Country Tuesday night ahead of the Fourth of July.

In New Albany, thousands of people gathered on the riverfront for a celebration.

“Especially in times like this, it’s important to be able to come together," Summer Bishop said. “It seems like everybody in the city of New Albany is here right now celebrating one thing, and it's really kind of awesome."

The event featured local food trucks and a big fireworks show.

It also included performances by local bands.

