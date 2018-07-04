Miki Sudo downs 37 dogs to win fifth straight Mustard Belt

It turns out the federal government has an extensive list of suggested rules to encourage respect for our flag

Treating Old Glory right: How to display the American flag

The writer of the threatening letter justified it by saying because of loud fireworks displays last year, they only got two hours of sleep.

The writer of the threatening letter justified it by saying because of loud fireworks displays last year, they only got two hours of sleep. (Source: WXYZ/CNN)

On Wednesday, Americans will visit parks, lakes, rivers and other public spaces to watch their hometown fireworks display to celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks light up the sky over the Philadelphia Museum of Art during an Independence Day celebration, Wednesday, July 4, 2012, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

New York, Philadelphia are among America's best Fourth of July fireworks displays

Chestnut gobbles record 74 franks and buns to win his 11th title at Nathan's hot dog eating contest.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday...

From New York to New Mexico, July Fourth events will celebrate what Americans have in common.

(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer). Spectators cheer as confetti falls during rehearsal for the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular in Boston, Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Max Suzuki participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in New York.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Competitive eating producer and master of ceremonies George Shea participates in Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Carmen Cincotti, left, poses in a stare-down with defending champion Joey Chestnut during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP). Ten-time and defending Nathan's Famous Men's Champion Joey Chestnut poses with 72 hot dogs during Nathan's Famous International Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest weigh-in at the Empire State Building on Tuesday.

By REBECCA GIBIAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - For the fifth year in a row, Las Vegas super eater Miki Sudo took top prize at the Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest, downing 37 franks and buns in 10 minutes amid stifling humidity at the annual seaside competition.

Sudo fell short of the 41 hot dogs she consumed last year but still beat out second-place finisher Mischelle Lesco of Tuscon, Arizona, who chowed down 28 wieners and buns.

On the men's side, 10-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men for the coveted Mustard Belt later Wednesday.

Sudo, 32, was a fan favorite, drawing big cheers from the crowd during her performance, which was slightly delayed after she requested new water to soak her buns.

George Shea, the longtime host of the annual Brooklyn eat-off, quipped that Sudo was particular about the temperature and amount of water she uses while competing.

Thousands of attendees, many donning mustard-colored hot dog caps, braved 83-degree temperatures and a heat index of 91 degrees to witness the annual July Fourth competition on the Coney Island boardwalk. The outlandish tradition dates to 1972, though the company has long promoted what a former president acknowledged was a legendary start date of 1916.

Fan Martha Pleasant, 41, of Franklin, New Jersey, said she was attending the competitive eating competition to support her husband Dwight, who "loves wieners."

"We are trying to knock something off my hubby's bucket list," she said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.