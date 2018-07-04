Girl with cerebral palsy saves 1-year-old brother from drowning

When 9-year-old Lexie saw her little brother headed for the family pool, she let out a life-saving scream. (Source: CTV Network/CNN)

DARTMOUTH, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA (CTV/CNN) – A Canadian 9-year-old who has cerebral palsy is being hailed as a hero after she alerted her family that her toddler brother had fallen into the swimming pool.

Mother Kelly Jackson says she thanks her 9-year-old daughter Lexie Comeau-Jackson every day for calling out when she realized her 1-year-old brother Leeland was in trouble.

While Jackson and her mother, Nancy Comeau-Drisdelle, were preparing for Lexie’s birthday party, Leeland slipped out the back door when his grandmother turned around for a few seconds.

"The scary thing is he opened the door and closed it behind him, and he had never opened that patio door before,” Jackson said.

But Lexie, who has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair, was keeping an eye on the little boy, and with Leeland heading for the family’s pool, she let out a life-saving scream.

The scream alerted her family that something was wrong because they say she’d never yelled like that before.

"She's yelling and pointing at the door, and I realize Leeland’s not with her,” Comeau-Drisdelle said.

The grandmother confirmed with Lexie that her brother had gone outside then she took off after him.

“And I’m not seeing him. We had just refilled the pool. It was freezing cold. We had the tarp on top, and I ran... He's right by the edge, and I took him out,” Comeau-Drisdelle said.

Leeland coughed up some water and was later taken to the hospital as a precaution.

"I hugged her, I cried, and I still thank her every day because honestly, in that matter, two seconds makes a huge difference," Jackson said.

Lexie’s actions were honored by the Halifax Regional Police and her local legislative member. She will also be recognized at city hall.

The 9-year-old’s family says this is one birthday they’ll never forget.

"You don't need to be able to walk and talk and have all your senses. You can still make yourself heard, and you can still help. And yes, she did save his life,” Comeau-Drisdelle said.

Within two days of the incident, the family installed a fence and locked gate between the house and pool.

Copyright 2018 CTV Network, Kelly Jackson via CNN. All rights reserved.