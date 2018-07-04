Dead baby found in suitcase during TX drug raid

Investigators are waiting for an autopsy to determine cause of death before making any arrests. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT/CNN) – Officials in San Antonio say found the remains of a baby inside a suitcase while detaining 12 people in a drug raid on a local home.

The 12 people detained by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office were questioned and released Tuesday. Authorities say no charges have been filed.

While raiding what Sheriff Javier Salazar called “a known house for drugs,” officials made a horrifying discovery in a suitcase in a closet.

"They found a dead body of what appears to be an infant beyond decomposed. This is a desiccated body that indicates to us that it's been here for quite some time,” Salazar said.

The infant was fully clothed and wrapped in a blanket.

Neighbors say they’ve wanted the police to bust what they’ve believed is a drug house for years and that women are often dropped off at nearby bus station and taken to and from the house.

Neighbor Janet Geaslin says she saw two pregnant women frequent the home. She said one pregnancy seemed to end six months ago, the other two years ago.

"All of a sudden, they weren't pregnant anymore,” Geaslin said. "Never saw any babies, and we said, 'Well, you know, where's your kid?' 'Oh, he's gone.' That's all they said. So, we just assumed that they had him at the hospital and dropped them or whatever because that's what they were telling other people they were doing."

Salazar says it’s too early for investigators to determine whether the baby died of a homicide. They are waiting for an autopsy to determine cause of death before making any arrests.

Officials say they also located drug paraphernalia inside the house.

