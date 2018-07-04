Parking rates will increase in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parking in downtown Louisville is about to get more expensive.

The Parking Authority of River City is raising rates beginning Aug. 1. Meter rates will increase from $1.75 an hour to $2. Monthly rates in PARC garages will increase by $5 in most facilities.

The last time parking rates went up was two years ago. PARC said it needs the extra cash to invest in aging infrastructure. Planned upgrades include a renovation of the Riverfront garage, new lighting at the Ali Center garage, and security cameras at all garages.

