Celebrate Independence Day with NBC, Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular

(WAVE) - If you can't get outside tonight for holiday fireworks, NBC and WAVE 3 News have you covered.

NBC will broadcast its 42nd annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular on Wednesday night. In addition to the thousands of pyrotechnics lighting up the New York sky, the celebration will include music heavyweights Jennifer Lopez, Lady Antebellum, Sheryl Crow, Brad Paisley, Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, and The Voice judge Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson said she's thrilled to debut her 100th anniversary edition of the classic "God Bless America." She said she was intimidated by the performance, adding, "I know people expect a certain sound from Kelly Clarkson, but also you want to pay homage to like the fact that like it's just such a beautiful classic sound and it has such reverence and such meaning."

The show will be hosted by "American Ninja Warrior's" Akbar Gbajabiamila, Matt Iseman and Kristine Leahy. The incredible pyrotechnic display will be accompanied by the West Point Band and its awe-inspiring musical tribute, "ANTHEM," along with the West Point Glee Club.

The Macy's 4th of July Spectacular airs tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC and WAVE 3 News.

