Federer and Williams back on Centre Court at Wimbledon

(Philip Toscano/PA via AP). A person sleeps by their tent before joining the entrance queue in Wimbledon Park on day three at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (Philip Toscano/PA via AP). A person sleeps by their tent before joining the entrance queue in Wimbledon Park on day three at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Roger Federer and Serena Williams are both back on Centre Court at Wimbledon on Wednesday as they look to advance to the third round.

Federer will play Lukas Lacko of Slovakia as he continues his quest for a record-extending ninth title at the All England Club. Williams then faces Bulgarian qualifier Viktoriya Tomova as she goes for a 16th straight match win at the tournament - having missed last year while pregnant.

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki and last year's men's runner-up, Marin Cilic, are also back in action as they try to avoid more upsets at the tournament. Three of the top-10 seeded men lost in the first round, while former champions Maria Sharapova and Petra Kvitova also went out on Tuesday.

The forecast calls for more sunny skies, although there is a 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

