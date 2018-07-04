Waterfront Park gets ready to celebrate the 4th of July

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With 15,000 American flags on the Great Lawn, Louisville's Waterfront Park is ready to celebrate America's birthday.

From food to music and activities for children, the event aims to keep people having fun until the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

This year, the performers include The Pimps of Joytime, Carly Johnson and RMLLW2LLZ.

The Catfish Louie Kids Area will be set up near the children's playground. This year they added the WUOL Youth Stage for children. They'll get a chance to make their own instruments and then perform as part of a band. The Kentucky Science Center also will have activities for children pertaining to science, music, art and nature. There's even a petting farm, complete with pony rides.

If you are looking for food, the celebration also includes "upscale festival fare." There's a beer garden and a bourbon bar.

The event opens its doors at 5 p.m. It is free to the public.

For more information about the event, plus a list of items not permitting, click here.

