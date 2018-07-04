The Latest: Demonstrators briefly detained at World Cup - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

The Latest: Demonstrators briefly detained at World Cup

MOSCOW (AP) - The Latest at the World Cup (all times local):

3:03 p.m.

Russian police have briefly detained several activists protesting political repressions outside a World Cup arena.

Police moved quickly to round up four teenagers outside the stadium where Sweden knocked out Switzerland on Tuesday. The four were released a few hours later.

Lika Petrovskaya, a 16-year-old who wore a bloodied white dress at the protest, said their goal was "to attract attention to the political repressions," including the imprisonment of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov. Another five activists were also detained Tuesday while they were distributing leaflets calling for Sentsov's release.

Sentsov, a vocal opponent of Russia's annexation of Crimea, was sentenced in 2015 to 20 years for conspiracy to commit terror acts. He denied the charges and has been on a hunger strike since mid-May.

___

2:43 p.m.

After impressing at the World Cup, Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorsson has been sold by Danish team FC Randers to Azerbaijan champion Qarabag.

Iceland exited the tournament at the group stage but Randers' sporting director Soeren Pedersen says the performance of the 34-year Icelander "hasn't gone unnoticed." Halldorsson's tournament was highlighted by saving a penalty kick from Lionel Messi in a 1-1 draw with Argentina.

Pedersen said Wednesday that the club got "a concrete bid from Qarabag, which we have accepted." Details of the deal were not released.

Halldorsson, who played 69 games for the team, said "it is time for me to try something else and embark on a new adventure."

