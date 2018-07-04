Man illegally riding on train gets leg crushed between two cars

A man suffered a serious leg injury while illegally riding on a train in Seymour, Indiana, early Wednesday morning. (Source: Seymour Police Department)

SEYMOUR, IN (WAVE) - A man who police said was riding on a train illegally suffered a serious injury in Seymour early Wednesday morning.

According to a post on the Seymour Police Department Facebook page, the man, a 25-year-old from Louisville, "was found to have been illegally riding the train when his lower leg was crushed between two of the last train cars. The man later fell from the train as it continued north bound."

The incident happened at about 5:30 a.m. on a northbound train heading into Seymour.

After a couple hours of being closed, the Tipton Street crossing on the Louisville-Indiana Railroad opened at about 7:30 a.m., but all crossings north of U.S. 50 remained closed as of 8:30 a.m.

