Group wants to eliminate checking a color on government forms

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - With the "Star Spangled Banner" blasting in the background, a group spent the Independence Day holiday off the side of Broadway collecting signatures.

"It's time America not for ourselves but for our children," Meshorn Daniels, of Descendants of American Slaves, or DASI, said.

The group hopes new legislation will eliminate having to check a box indicating color on any government form.

"Put color to rest -- the cancer in our country," Daniels said.

On Wednesday, DASI put up a booth at Broadway and 27th. Representatives were asking people to sign a petition showing their support.

As part of their effort, they want the term "African-American," to be reclassified -- recognized instead for the country they represent.

"(An) African-American is an immigrant that comes from Africa and makes their residence here in America," Johnny Lee said. "We're descendants of American slaves. We're the backbone of America."

The group chose July 4 as the date for the signature drive, symbolically. The date is especially meaningful to Ray Barker, a Marine Corps veteran.

"If America can get rid of that color distinction that we place here, then that moves us all a lot closer," Barker said.

The new legislation would be called the Human Rights American Slaves Reclassification Bill.

The group hopes to make it a bi-partisan effort.

"It says humanity trumps color," Daniels said. "And that's all this is."

The group plans on meeting with two state representatives next week.

