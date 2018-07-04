Body found in Ohio River near Mauckport, Indiana

MAUCKPORT, IN (WAVE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River.

Conservation Officer Jim Hash said he and his colleagues pulled a body out of the water about a half-mile upstream from the Matthew Welsh Bridge near Mauckport, Indiana. A call had come in around 6:50 p.m. from someone along the riverbank who had spotted the body.

The victim has not been identified yet. Hash said an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday. Law enforcement will need to use DNA or fingerprints to identify the deceased due to deterioration resulting from the body being found in the river, according to Hash.

Traveler John Hardin and his family had driven down from Plainfield, Indiana, on Tuesday night to camp in Mauckport. He said when they got in around 8 p.m., the area was filled with law enforcement.

"We noticed the boat ramp had a lot of activity, a lot of police activity when we got there," Hardin said. "And we noticed a lot of boats and what have you, and we suspected there may have been some kind of medical emergency but had no idea what the outcome was. Apparently they found a body in the river and had to retrieve it."

The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

