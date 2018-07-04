Barton Distillery: Second half of facility collapses; thousands of barrels affected

On June 22, one side of the building collapsed along its entire length. (Photo source: Chief Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire Dept.)

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Two weeks after a devastating partial collapse at the Barton 1792 Brands distillery, the other half of the facility came tumbling down on Independence Day.

An estimated 10,000 bourbon barrels came crashing to the ground Wednesday, 12 days after approximately 9,000 barrels were impacted in the first collapse.

Few details were immediately available, but KSP officials confirmed to WAVE 3 News that a Fish & Wildlife officer was dispatched to the facility at 300 Barton Road at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Fish & Wildlife representatives have been involved since the first collapse since the impacted bourbon ran downhill from the distillery into nearby streams.

Nelson County EMA officials also confirmed Wednesday's collapse.

Barton's Facebook page posted Wednesday at about 2:46 p.m. that the facility would be closed for tours for the rest of the day, shown in the screengrab below:

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

