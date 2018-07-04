Woman climbs the bottom of the Statue of Liberty; 7 arrested

The island has been evacuated. Visitors are being taken away via ferry. (Source: Danny Owens)

(RNN) - A woman has climbed the bottom of the Statue of Liberty in New York City.

WABC reports the woman started climbing around 3 p.m. ET, shortly after a protest group called Rise and Resist revealed a banner calling for the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Martin Joseph Quinn, an organizer of with the group, CNN the climb was not supposed to be a part of their demonstration Wednesday.

"She climbed without our knowledge. It was not part of our action. We are deeply concerned for her safety," Quinn said.

The climber has been seen displaying a shirt that reads "Rise and Resist" and "Trump Care Makes Us Sick."

Seven other protesters have been arrested on Liberty Island.

The island has been evacuated while police try to get the woman down. Visitors are being taken away via ferry.

NYPD is constructing a rope rescue system to bring her down to the base because officers do not think she will come down on her own.

Rise and Resist formed in 2016 as a reaction to the results of the presidential election.

