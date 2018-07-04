Fireworks started fire in southern Indiana home that injured firefighter

Firefighters want to remind the public to soak spent fireworks before throwing them away. (Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District)

The weather made it necessary for more firefighters to be called to the scene. (Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District)

This is what firefighters found when they first got to the home. (Source: Lafayette Twp. Fire Protection District)

FLOYDS KNOBS, IN (WAVE) - Fireworks started a two-alarm fire in the garage of a southern Indiana home. A firefighter was injured while battling the flames.

The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, in the 4100 block of Andrew Drive in Floyds Knobs.

Fire crews arrived to find large flames coming from the garage of a home. Firefighters forced open the garage door to discover two cars completely engulfed in flames and fire in the attic.

Due to the heat and humidity, a second alarm was called to help fight the fire. The New Albany Salvation Army also went to the scene to provide water to firefighters.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Fire crews got control of the flames after midnight. Around 1:30 a.m., the fire was extinguished.

The house sustained extensive damage.

Investigators discovered the remnants of fireworks that had been set off and then improperly disposed of in a plastic garage can close to the house. That caused the fire, according to officials.

Shells and tubes from fireworks should be soaked in water for at least a day before thrown away, Lafayette Township Fire officials said.

Five departments in total were dispatched: Lafayette Township Fire Department, Georgetown Township Fire Protection District; Greenville Volunteer Fire Department; Palmyra Volunteer Fire Department and New Chapel Fire Company.

