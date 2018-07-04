Fireworks started fire in southern Indiana home that injured firefighter

Investigators discovered the remnants of fireworks that had been set off and then improperly disposed of in a plastic garage can close to the house.More >>
Investigators discovered the remnants of fireworks that had been set off and then improperly disposed of in a plastic garage can close to the house.More >>
Two weeks after a devastating partial collapse at the Barton 1792 Brands distillery, the other half of the facility came tumbling down on Independence Day.More >>
Two weeks after a devastating partial collapse at the Barton 1792 Brands distillery, the other half of the facility came tumbling down on Independence Day.More >>
Fire crews responded to a house fire in New Albany on Tuesday night.More >>
Fire crews responded to a house fire in New Albany on Tuesday night.More >>
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River.More >>
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating after a body was pulled from the Ohio River.More >>
With the "Star Spangled Banner" blasting in the background, a group spent the Independence Day holiday off the side of Broadway collecting signatures.More >>
With the "Star Spangled Banner" blasting in the background, a group spent the Independence Day holiday off the side of Broadway collecting signatures.More >>