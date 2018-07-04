GOLDEN ALERT: Woman missing in Shelby County

Leoni Unzicker was last seen walking on Shelbyville Road outside Simpsonville. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

SIMPSONVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Authorities are looking for a missing woman in Shelby County.

Leoni Unzicker, 75, was last seen Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in the 9400 block of Shelbyville Road outside of Simpsonville. That is a somewhat remote area, with houses and farms nearby, but no businesses.

Unzicker is a white woman with grey hair who is 5'0" and weighs 100 pounds.

Police said she is believed to be on foot.

The area where she was last seen is west of downtown Simpsonville, near the Shelby County/Jefferson County line.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is should call the Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324 or 502-633-2323.

