I-65 billboard reads 'Abolish ICE' as downtown Louisville protest continues

A billboard reading "Abolish ICE" showed up on I-65 on Wednesday morning. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Fourth of July holiday saw the third day of protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Louisville.

New on Wednesday, a billboard along I-65 was spotted with the words "#AbolishICE" on it. That billboard is just south of Fern Valley Road.

Even in the extreme heat, a small group of protesters remained camped out downtown outside the ICE office.

The Occupy ICE Louisville protest started at 6 a.m. Monday.

Protesters are calling for President Donald Trump to abolish ICE and adopt an open border policy.

Organizers said they don't plan on leaving anytime soon.

