Family remembers Steve "Air" McNair 9 years after death

Nine years after his death, the McNair family remembers Steve "Air" McNair, a professional football player, father, son and friend.

Some people enjoy their holiday by being on the grill and enjoying community fireworks, but it's different for the McNair family.

"And this day I have no smoking meat or barbecuing anything on the Fourth of July because I don't want to go through that anymore,"

It was painful for me," said his brother, Tim McNair.

Its been 9 years since McNair was killed, and his family still remembers all of the good that he did.

"He was a good leader and he was a good person, and as he got into football, college, and children would ask him for autographs, that was one thing he never did, he never said no," said his mother, Lucille McNair.

McNair attended Alcorn State University and played quarterback for the Braves. In 1992, McNair threw for 3,541 yards and 29 touchdowns and ran in for 10 more scores.

McNair was later picked in the third round of the NFL draft in 1995 by the then Houston Oilers, who later became the Tennessee Titans. McNair led the Titans to the playoffs four times, the Ravens once and played in Super Bowl XXXIV with the Titans.

He was also selected to the Pro Bowl three times and was a Titan All-Pro and co-MVP in 2003.

"He is strictly business in what he does and doesn't believe in playing around," Tim said. "He was all about business, and once the game started he was a totally different person from the outside guy."

Six years later, on July 4, 2009, McNair was shot and killed in what authorities called a murder-suicide at only 36 years old.

McNair was known for putting on events for children and celebrating holidays with his friends and family. If he wasn't on the field, you could find McNair on the farm in Covington County, Mississippi.

Copyright WDAM 2018. All rights reserved.