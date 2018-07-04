Suspect arrested for murder of Frankfort woman

Derek Garten is still on the run. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Police arrested a man wanted in connection to woman's murder in Frankfort.

Billy Turner, 37, is charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2018 Roundup

Police said he is connected to the death of 39-year-old Margaret Elizabeth Smith. She was shot to death Tuesday morning.

A man identified as a person of interest in this case -- Derek Garten -- remains on the run.

Garten, who is also wanted on a terroristic threatening charge, stands 6'0" tall and has brown hair. When last seen, Garten was driving a 1997 Toyota 4 Runner with Kentucky license plate 052-XRV. The SUV has gray/black primer.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.