Baby injured by hit-and-run driver

A man hit a woman holding a baby with a vehicle then left, according to police. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A baby was seriously injured when the woman holding the child was hit by a vehicle in the Portland neighborhood.

A man in a vehicle and the woman holding a baby were in a dispute at 26th and Rowan Streets around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The man hit the woman and the baby with the vehicle then left. Mitchell said after the man drove off, he hit another vehicle with three people inside.

The baby was taken to Norton Children’s Hospital for treatment. The woman was treated at the scene.

The three people in the other vehicle had minor injuries and were treated at the scene, according to Mitchell.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

