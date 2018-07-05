Djokovic, Nadal try to reach 3rd round on Day 4 at Wimbledon - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Djokovic, Nadal try to reach 3rd round on Day 4 at Wimbledon

(AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland sits in his chair between games during the men's singles match against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland). Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland sits in his chair between games during the men's singles match against Thomas Fabbiano of Italy on the third day at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Wednesday July 4, 2018.

LONDON (AP) - Three-time champion Novak Djokovic will be in slightly unfamiliar surroundings as he tries to reach the third round at Wimbledon.

The 12th-seeded Serb is scheduled to play on No. 2 Court when he faces Horacio Zeballos of Argentina on Thursday, having grown more accustomed to appearing on the larger Centre Court and No. 1 Court at the All England Club.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal and British hopefuls Johanna Konta and Kyle Edmund will be playing on Centre Court instead, while women's No. 1 Simona Halep and last year's men's runner-up Marin Cilic are on No. 1 Court.

Meanwhile, Stan Wawrinka has to erase a two-set deficit against Thomas Fabbiano to advance. Their second-round match was halted by rain on Wednesday with Fabbiano leading 7-6 (7), 6-3, 5-6.

___

