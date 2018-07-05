VIDEO: Men steal several guns within seconds

COLUMBUS, IN (WAVE) – Two men broke into a gun store and stole several firearms within a matter of seconds.

The theft happened at Watson Chambers Defense Institute, located at 1710 17th Street, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Columbus police.

When officers arrived, they found the glass on the front door of the business was broken. Police reviewed the security footage and saw two suspects broke in and grabbed several firearms that were on display.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Barton Distillery: Second half of building collapses; thousands of barrels affected

+ Kentucky woman responds to backlash over giraffe killing

+ Fireworks started fire in southern Indiana home; firefighter injured

The suspects are described as white men who were wearing gloves and had their faces covered.

The Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Columbus Police Department at 812-376-2600.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.