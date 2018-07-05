LMPD searching for suspect in yard decoration thefts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) has released a photo of a man suspected of stealing from homes in the Highlands.

LMPD said they are looking for Barton E. Bishop in relation to the thefts.

So far, LMPD has recovered many of the items stolen over the past month. To get back your stolen property, stop by the 5th Division during the following times.

July 5th: 10 am -3 pm

July 6th: 10 am-3 pm

July 7th: 9 am -12 pm

July 8th: 9 am-12 pm

July 9th -13th: 10 am -3 pm

So far no arrests have been made.

This is my gnomie. He’s ready to go back to his garden. Come pick him up if he was stolen from your yard in the Highlands. #LMPD #GnomeProbs #5thDivision pic.twitter.com/Ox7UJdVr0G — LMPD (@LMPD) July 5, 2018

