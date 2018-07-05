LMDC inmates charged with assault of fellow inmate

Arrest reports say the assault happened around 8:35 p.m. July 4 in the fifth floor jail at the Hall of Justice at 600 W. Jefferson and was recorded by the jail's camera system.More >>
Arrest reports say the assault happened around 8:35 p.m. July 4 in the fifth floor jail at the Hall of Justice at 600 W. Jefferson and was recorded by the jail's camera system.More >>
The theft happened at Watson Chambers Defense Institute, located at 1710 17th Street, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Columbus police.More >>
The theft happened at Watson Chambers Defense Institute, located at 1710 17th Street, around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Columbus police.More >>
So far no arrests have been made in relation to the thefts.More >>
So far no arrests have been made in relation to the thefts.More >>
A man hit a woman holding a baby with a vehicle then left, according to police.More >>
A man hit a woman holding a baby with a vehicle then left, according to police.More >>
A Kentucky woman vilified on social media for killing a giraffe on a 2017 hunt in Africa says she's received thousands of angry messages and death threats.More >>
A Kentucky woman vilified on social media for killing a giraffe on a 2017 hunt in Africa says she's received thousands of angry messages and death threats.More >>