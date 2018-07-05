LMDC inmates charged with assault of fellow inmate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Assault charges have been filed against two inmates at Louisville Metro Corrections for the beating of a third inmate.

>> MUGSHOTS: July 2018 Roundup

The assault happened around 8:35 p.m. July 4 in the fifth floor jail at the Hall of Justice at 600 W. Jefferson. According to arrest reports, Michael Austin, 27, and Maurice Morgan, 24, stomped on the head, neck and back of the third inmate leaving him with trauma to the head, a severe cut over one eye and numerous bruises.

The attacked inmate was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. LMDC officials say the attack was recorded by the jail's camera system.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ LMPD searching for suspect in yard decoration thefts

+ Baby injured by hit-and-run driver

+ Kentucky woman responds to backlash over giraffe killing

Austin has been in custody since August 2017 on charges of attempted murder, assault, possession of a handgun by a felon and for being a persistent felony offender. Morgan was arrested in December 2016 for multiple robbery charges. He is also facing burglary, assault, weapons possession and marijuana trafficking charges.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.