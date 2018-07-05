Chief: Officer involved in shooting was protecting woman being held with knife

One person was shot a Louisville Metro police officer in the Southside neighborhood Thursday afternoon. (Source: Mike Fussell/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police say a man shot by an officer has died.

The shooting was reported at 28 Colonial Oaks Court around 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the Southside neighborhood.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Barton Distillery: Second half of building collapses; thousands of barrels affected

+ Kentucky woman responds to backlash over giraffe killing

+ Fireworks started fire in southern Indiana home; firefighter injured

Calling the information he had "preliminary in nature," LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said multiple calls about a domestic disturbance in the apartment where the shooting happened were received today. The first officer to arrive was confronted by a man with a knife who was holding a woman.on the ground and refusing to release her, Conrad said. The man refused to release the woman and an officer fired shots to protect the woman's life.

Conrad said the wounded man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

LMPD tweeted at 12:33 p.m. that it was an "officer-involved incident," but further specifics were not shared:

There is an officer-involved incident in the colonial oaks area close to southside drive. Please stay out of the area. We’ll update as soon as we can. — LMPD (@LMPD) July 5, 2018

None of the officers were hurt.

Conrad said the investigation will be handled by the LMPD Public Integrity Unit and he expects to release more information at a news conference on Friday.

Copyright 2018 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.