LMAS breaks ground on 33K square foot facility, offers free adoptions for July

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Out with the old in with the new. That's been the motto at Louisville Metro Animal Services over the past several years. Now, something exciting is about to happen.

Not only has LMAS been able to achieve a no-kill shelter status for the year, but Thursday they broke ground on a new 33,000 square foot facility - a huge achievement for LMAS director Ozzy Gibson.

"Twenty years ago we were told to move out of Manslick," Gibson said. "It's not what the animals need or the people, so for our community to come forward, our council members, the mayor, it's unbelievable."

The city gave LMAS $11 million of the $11.5 million needed for the facility, which will be able to house up to 235 animals.

It will have a public clinic offering low cost vaccinations, spay and neuter and microchipping services.

The campus will also feature a state-of-the-art veterinary wing, a half-mile walking track and six play yards to make sure every pup waiting to be adopted has a proper amount of play time.

Although they will have a fancy new facility next summer, LMAS is currently overcrowded. They are offering free adoptions through the month of July.

